ABVP men among those detained at anti-China protest

SOME STUDENTS from Arunachal Pradesh, and those affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), were on Tuesday detained by police while staging a protest near the Chinese Embassy against what they called “illegal” renaming of six districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Around 15 students, led by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) cultural secretary Romjir Rakshap, were detained from near Bihar Bhawan while they were trying to bypass barricades on their way to the embassy.

The protest was organised by Arunachal Students’ Union of Delhi and Arun Chetna Manch — making it one of the few protests at the Chinese Embassy not organised by Free Tibet activists.

“I’m holding the national flag because I’m a proud son of India. The Chinese are making claims that the Arunachalis want to go with them. This is completely false and shameless. We are born Indian, and we’ll die Indian,” said Rakshap, a native of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A senior police official said 15 people were detained from outside AP Bhawan at 4 pm.

Students held posters that said “Kashmir ho ya Itanagar, apni maati apna ghar” and raised slogans such as “Tawang bole Bharat Mata, Lumla bole Bharat Mata”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

The students also handed over a memorandum to the SHO of Chanakyapuri Police Station, who apparently assured them that it would be submitted to the Chinese Embassy within the next two days.`

