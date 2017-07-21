Abductors asked doctor what he wanted for birthday — cake or liquor

Dr Goud Dr Goud

Four days after he was kidnapped, on July 10, the abductors asked Dr Shreekant Goud what he wanted for his birthday a cake or alcohol. Scared, Goud declined. But the kidnappers refused to relent and decided to give him a gift — the sunglasses that served as his blindfold all these days, and that is now a part of police evidence. Goud, who turned 29 on July 10, said even though the kidnappers never beat him up, they threatened him almost every day.

One day, his uncle A Narayan said, they put a knife on his wrist. They also forced him to speak on the mobile recording, which they had sent to Ola.

“After finding out that it was his birthday from his office ID card, they offered him drinks and cake. But Goud was scared in their custody. On his return, he saw me and started crying. He is still recuperating,” his uncle said. A day after he was reunited with his family, Goud Thursday said, “I am thankful to entire Delhi Police force that they brought me back.”

JCP (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav said Ola was ready to give Rs 5 crore ransom for his safety. “The kidnappers gave him food on time. Initially, they kept him to a dark room. Later, they shifted him to some other house,” Yadav said.

