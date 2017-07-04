Abducted from cab, Delhi man found 5 days on

Five days after a 29-year-old was allegedly kidnapped between Gurgaon and Delhi, he was found outside a temple in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. Police suspect Varun Vohra, who works in a finance firm in Gurgaon, had been kidnapped by members of the Zeher Khurani gang, which robs people after offering them food laced with sedatives. “After his family registered a kidnapping case, Delhi Police informed counterparts in UP, Faridabad and Gurgaon via social media,” said DCP (southwest) Surender Kumar.

Police found that transactions were carried out using Vohra’s card at some ATMs. Meanwhile, Vohra’s parents received a call from him on Monday, and he said that he was standing outside Sheetla Mata Mandir in Gurgaon. His parents brought him home and informed police.

Vohra told police that he had boarded a shared cab from Gurgaon around 10 pm on June 27. When he reached Pochanpur Colony in Dwarka, others in the car overpowered him and took him to ATMs, where he was made to withdraw about Rs 80,000, police said, adding that Vohra is not being able to recollect the exact sequence of events, “as he had not slept for the past few days”. Police said they will scan ATM transactions to determine the areas where the accused took the victim.

