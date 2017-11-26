Abducted and rescued, Nigerian man now faces deportation

Seven years ago, James Grant left his ancestral home in Nigeria to set up an export business in Delhi. He married a woman from West Bengal, and settled down in the capital, exporting wigs and clothing to earn a living. On November 24, Grant was kidnapped by three Nigerian associates over a financial dispute. For six hours, he was beaten by his abductors, until Delhi Police rescued him.

That wasn’t the end of his ordeal though. Police found that Grant had failed to renew his visa after it expired in 2012 — and now plan to send him back to Nigeria. Police also found that the three abductors were residing in the country on a fake passport.

“We have contacted the Nigerian Embassy and forwarded the necessary documents pertaining to the three accused. We have also added sections of the Foreigners Act. We have forwarded the deportation details pertaining to Grant to the court, and the Foreigner Regional Registration Office has also been informed,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (east) Omvir Singh said Grant’s wife had called police and informed them about the kidnapping. On Thursday night, Grant had left his house in east Delhi’s Mandawali to get water but did not return home.

“The woman got a call at 7.30 am from one of the abductors, who sought Rs 25 lakh for his release,” Singh said. Police then asked the woman to come up with excuses for not being able to procure the money, as two teams from Mandawali police station, headed by ACP (Mayur Vihar) Shobit Saxena, looked for the accused.

The three abductors — Kenneth Uchenna, Cliff Osa and Solumun — were eventually arrested, while Grant was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for bruises on his upper and lower back, the officer said.

