Aarushi-Hemraj double murder: SC admits hearing of plea against Talwars

During a hearing in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case on Monday, the Supreme Court “granted permission” to Hemraj’s wife, Khumkala Banjade, to file a Special Leave Petition challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar. This means that the court has admitted her petition against the acquittal, and will hear it when its turn comes up. A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi also directed the court Registry “to call for the original record of the case”. Banjade has challenged October 12, 2017, Allahabad High Court decision giving a clean chit to the dentist couple. She contended that the HC order meant no one had committed the twin murders in 2008, and that it was the primary responsibility of the government and authorities to ensure that the culprit was brought to book.

Aarushi (14) was found with her throat slit at the Talwars’ Noida house on May 16, 2008. Initial suspicion hovered around their domestic help, Hemraj (45), who had gone missing. But his body was recovered from the terrace of the house a day later. Following a hue and cry over the police probe, the case was handed over to the CBI which arrested the Talwars after investigation. A CBI court in Ghaziabad had sentenced them to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013. But the High Court set aside the conviction, saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.

Earlier this month, the CBI had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Talwars’ acquittal, and said that the trial court order was “well-reasoned” one and should not have been reversed. The apex court is also seized of a petition filed by former CBI Special Judge Shyam Lal — who had convicted the couple — seeking that some “adverse comments” made by the High Court “against” him while acquitting the accused be expunged.

