AAP’s Sanjay Singh, two others get Rajya Sabha nod

Ending speculation over the names of Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha nominees, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Wednesday announced that the party will be nominating senior party leader Sanjay Singh, chartered accountant and GST expert N D Gupta, and west Delhi businessman Sushil Gupta.

The decision to nominate the three was taken at the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting today.

The Indian Express first reported that the party has zeroed in on the three candidates. Sushil Gupta was however a surprise choice given that he had earlier contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly election on a Congress ticket. He had, however, lost to BJP’s Subhash Sachdeva and did not contest the 2015 polls. Gupta, a prominent businessman, in Delhi circles, was heading the Congress’ traders’ body till three months ago.

The announcement is likely to cause further heartburn among AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ supporters, who have been demanding the party to field him in the elecitons. Patidar leader Hardik Patel also tweeted his support to Vishwas candidature.

The last day for filing of nominations is January 5.

