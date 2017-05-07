AAP’s NRI team opposes Mann as Punjab convenor

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

In a bid to stop the possible appointment of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann as the state convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, NRI convenors and other office bearers of the party have written a letter to party chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing Mann of being self-centred and rejecting any move to appoint him.

The letter comes at a time when AAP is plagued by a series of crises — from the spat between Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and party leader Kumar Vishwas to the MHA seeking details of the party’s foreign donations. Kejriwal is set to hold a party meet on Sunday, where all AAP MLAs from Punjab will be in attendance and where changes in leadership of the Punjab unit are expected to be announced.

In the letter, Mann is described as a “narcissist… in a non-stop campaigning mode for himself”. The letter added that appointing Mann would be “the most regressive move by the party and will have irreparable consequences”. “Despite being a major campaigner for the party in the 2017 elections in Punjab, the people have overwhelmingly rejected him,” it said.

