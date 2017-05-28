AAP’s expansion plan: Target states with two parties in race

AAP is planning to contest assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year. Archives AAP is planning to contest assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year. Archives

It may be down after the drubbing in the Punjab and Goa assembly polls and Delhi municipal elections, but the Aam Aadmi Party still believes it is not out. The party is planning to contest assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year, and hasn’t ruled itself out of the race in Gujarat later this year. “We are basically looking at states where there is a two-party system. Wherever there are two parties, there is space for a third. It is unlike Uttar Pradesh, where there are already five parties in the fray. We will take a final decision on Gujarat in about a week’s time,” a senior party leader said.

AAP has decided not to contest in Himachal Pradesh, where it admits it does not have a strong support base so far. Decisions on the party’s expansion plans will be made final in its Political Affairs Committee meetings in the days ahead. “We had decided to focus primarily on Delhi. But there are areas where we have a very prominent presence. Of the 50 districts in Madhya Pradesh, we have held big meetings in 27. The response is very encouraging,” the leader said.

One hurdle the party said it’s facing is a shortage of money. Party leaders said the coffers are dry after the campaigns in Punjab and Delhi. The list of donors or donation trends, however, have been missing from the AAP website for almost a year. “Our opponents are going after all our donors, even those who donate Re 1. It has become very tough,” a leader said. He did not explain why donation trends are not being made public.

The party, meanwhile, has gone back to the drawing board to figure out a strategy for the capital. Over the past week, all party leaders and MLAs have been asked to meet people of their area regularly and hold contact programmes.

Party sources said the CM’s office has been watching the Health and Public Works Departments closely and reviewing files personally.

“Dengue season is almost here and the government wants to make sure there isn’t a situation like last year. There should be no waterlogging, people should be provided ample information regarding the diseases and its prevention, and hospitals should be well-equipped to deal with the flow of patients. The CM is personally trying to make sure the situation is not like it was during the chikungunya outbreak last year,” a senior official said.

