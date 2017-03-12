AAP’s day starts with blaring music, ends in some couplets

The CM’s residence had been decked up for celebrations. Prem Nath Pandey The CM’s residence had been decked up for celebrations. Prem Nath Pandey

Grand preparations to celebrate a win in Punjab fell flat outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, early Saturday morning. Beaming party leaders drove into Kejriwal’s house — only to drive out either in a rush or to make customary statements to the media, conceding defeat by noon.

The road right outside Kejriwal’s residence — decked up with saffron, white and green balloons, a red carpet and a giant screen for supporters to watch the poll results on — became deserted by mid-morning as the trends pointed to defeats in Punjab and Goa. Loudspeakers blaring upbeat tunes were turned off soon, as the mood among party supporters and leaders quickly changed.

As AAP secured less than expected seats in Punjab and failed to open its account in Goa, top leaders were stunned into silence. Kejriwal and his wife, who gave their early morning walk a miss to keep a close watch on the results, did not emerge from their house all morning. Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh, senior leader Kumar Vishwas, MLAs Kapil Mishra and Somnath Bharti and Delhi Dialogue Commission vice-chairman Ashish Khetan made brief appearances at Kejriwal’s gate to address the media.

“We accept the verdict in Punjab. The results are unexpected. Jo bharosa tha, ummeed thi, parinaam theek vipreet hai. But now that we have emerged as the principal opposition in Punjab, we will ensure that we work as an effective opposition, keeping the ruling party on its toes. The hopes that Captain (Amarinder Singh) has raised among the people, we will make sure they are fulfilled,” Singh said.

“For a party that is barely a few years old, for that to become a principal opposition party too is a big thing. There is disappointment in the party ranks but we will reassure every volunteer and supporter that the fight against corruption and for good governance will continue. Our plans for contesting polls in other states are still in place,” said poet-turned-politician Vishwas, who reeled out couplets to lighten the mood. “Jeevan ke kram mein jo khoya hai paana hai, patjhar ka matlab hai fir basant aana hai (In the cycle of life, what is lost has to be found, autumn means spring has to come).”

The AAP headquarters on Rouse Avenue, which was also decked up, remained deserted as top leaders met at the CM’s house.