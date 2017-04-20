AAP’s Amanatullah Khan claims Congress workers fired at him

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan alleged that Congress workers fired at him in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar late Tuesday night. The clash between workers of the two parties comes days ahead of the April 23 municipal polls.

Police said they had not received a complaint from either side, and no FIR has been lodged. However, they have started a preliminary enquiry and are scanning CCTV footage. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said they received a PCR call around 12.10 am about a clash between Congress and AAP workers at Batla House Chowk.

Police, however, said they had not found any evidence of firing from the spot.

