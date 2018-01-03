AAP zeroes in on three names for Rajya Sabha, final decision today

AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Files) AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/Files)

After months of speculation, the Aam Aadmi Party is learnt to have finalised the names of its three Rajya Sabha nominees. According to senior party officials, senior party leader Sanjay Singh, chartered accountant and GST expert N D Gupta, and west Delhi businessman Sushil Gupta are the three names AAP has zeroed in on.

The nominations have to be filed on January 5. The party’s highest decision-making body, the nine-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC), will meet on Wednesday to take a final call on the matter.

The party had earlier decided to field prominent academicians, economists and lawyers instead of party members for the three seats. It had reached out to former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur, and Supreme Court lawyer Gopal Subramanium, among others, but they declined, sources said While there seems to be consensus on Sanjay Singh’s name, Sushil Gupta as a choice has taken some party members by surprise. Gupta, a prominent west Delhi businessman, had contested the 2013 assembly elections from Moti Nagar on a Congress ticket. He was a Congress member and was heading its traders’ body till three months ago.

Gupta was also the second richest candidate to have filed his nomination in 2013 and had declared assets worth Rs 164 crore. He lost to BJP’s Subhash Sachdeva and did not contest the 2015 polls. “There is no doubt about the support that Sanjay enjoys in the party and his nomination will not be opposed by anyone. Sushil Gupta is not just a businessman but also a social worker, while ND Gupta has done extensive work on GST besides authoring several books on taxation and accounting,” said a senior party leader.

Wednesday’s PAC meeting is expected to witness fireworks as senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who has expressed interest in the Rajya Sabha nomination, will also be present.

The party leadership and Vishwas have had a strained relationship over the past year, with the latter openly criticising the AAP for becoming “cult-based”. His supporters had camped in the party’s Delhi office last week, demanding that he be named as one of the three Rajya Sabha nominees.

Meanwhile, Hardik Patel, who led the Patidar movement in Gujarat, tweeted his support for Vishwas on Tuesday. Sources said several MLAs have got calls from Vishwas’s supporters, asking them to oppose Sanjay Gupta’s nomination. The MLAs are supposed to meet party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday morning.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App