AAP writes to PM Modi over Cabinet move to revoke sugar subsidy

The AAP government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for a reversal of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ (CCEA’s) decision to scrap subsidy on sugar in ration shops. In addition, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal, to reconsider former L-G Najeeb Jung’s decision to ensure land ownership rights of villagers.

While Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the decision to revoke subsidy on sugar would hurt those living below the poverty line, Kejriwal asked the L-G to take a call on the ownership rights of villagers.

“I would like to bring to your notice that thousands of families living in Mehrauli, Najafgarh, Kanjhawala, Narela and Alipur block areas — who had been allotted small parcels of gram sabha land in 1970s and early 1980s under the Government of India’s 20-point programme — are facing hardship. The basic objective of the land allocation was to eradicate poverty and improve the quality of life of the poor,” the CM stated in his communication.

Kejriwal said those who were allotted the land are still using it for agricultural purposes as per the allotment conditions, and hence should be granted ownership rights to the land. The CM said that since land is a ‘reserved subject’, the L-G has the authority to take a decision on ownership. Former L-G Jung had sent the file to the President of India to take a decision on the subject. However, it is still pending. Highlighting this, the CM urged L-G Baijal to take a decision soon.

Sisodia said the decision to revoke subsidy on sugar will affect the poor drastically. “I request you to take the decision back, so that the poor could procure sugar at minimal rates,” he said.

