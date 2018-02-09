  • Associate Sponsor
AAP worker alleges assault by Kirari MLA, case registered

According to the complaint, Sanjiv Singh was stopped from going inside the meeting venue by some party workers and later, the AAP MLA along with other workers "abused" and "thrashed" him.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 9, 2018 10:34 pm
gujarat polls, gujarat assembly elecitons 2017, aap, aap gujarat candidates, arvind kejriwal, indian express AAP MLA from Kirari Rituraj accused of assaulting a worker. (Representational image)
A case has been registered on a complaint by an AAP worker alleging assault by his party’s Kirari MLA Rituraj and other workers, police said today. The complainant Sanjiv Singh alleged that he was abused and beaten by the Kirari MLA and other AAP workers during the party meet at Mubarakpur in outer Delhi yesterday evening.

“A case for causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered on the complaint filed at Aman Vihar police station. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior police officer.

According to the complaint, Singh was stopped from going inside the meeting venue by some party workers and later, the AAP MLA along with other workers “abused” and “thrashed” him, the officer said.

