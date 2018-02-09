AAP worker alleges assault by Kirari MLA, case registered

AAP MLA from Kirari Rituraj accused of assaulting a worker. (Representational image) AAP MLA from Kirari Rituraj accused of assaulting a worker. (Representational image)

A case has been registered on a complaint by an AAP worker alleging assault by his party’s Kirari MLA Rituraj and other workers, police said today. The complainant Sanjiv Singh alleged that he was abused and beaten by the Kirari MLA and other AAP workers during the party meet at Mubarakpur in outer Delhi yesterday evening.

“A case for causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered on the complaint filed at Aman Vihar police station. The matter is under investigation,” said a senior police officer.

According to the complaint, Singh was stopped from going inside the meeting venue by some party workers and later, the AAP MLA along with other workers “abused” and “thrashed” him, the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App