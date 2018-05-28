AAP will fight polls next year, form govt in Haryana, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File)

A HAND microphone, pen drive with pre-recorded speech of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and answers to some of the contentious questions for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will reach most villages in Haryana from June 10 as part of the party’s ‘Haryana Jodo Campaign’, which was kick-started by the AAP national convenor here Sunday.

In the run-up to the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana, AAP at Kurukshetra during a day-long programme gave ‘training ‘to over 1,000 of its workers for the campaign to garner support at grassroots level in villages for the polls. The party has said it would field candidates on all 90 seats.

“AAP will fight the elections and form the government in Haryana. We have to reach each and every village of the state and make them part of the movement. Haryana has otherwise also remained the land of movements. Just like Delhi, the revolution and change will also come here,” Kejriwal told party workers, adding that a door-to-door campaign would also be started after the ‘Haryana Jodo Campaign’.

The workers at the programme were given a kit containing a tutorial for the campaign, a list containing questions and their answers and also a ready-made speech to be presented by the speakers before village-level meetings. The workers were also asked to buy hand microphones and take pen drives containing the speech of Kejriwal. They were asked to hold meetings every two days at public places in their villages.

