Ahead of Cabinet meet today, Chief Secretary writes to Delhi CM: ‘Ensure there’s no assault’

In a brief note to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, reflecting the extent of chasm between the political executive and the bureaucracy, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash said he will be attending the Cabinet meeting today along with his colleagues on the condition that their dignity is respected.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: February 27, 2018 2:41 pm
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal hours before a scheduled Cabinet meeting today.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday sought assurance of “protection” against physical and verbal assault from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hours before a scheduled Cabinet meeting. In a brief note, reflecting the extent of chasm between the political executive and the bureaucracy, Prakash said he will attend the meeting along with his colleagues on the condition that their dignity is respected.

The meeting, where dates of the upcoming Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be finalised, is scheduled at 3 pm this afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat.

Ahead of today’s meeting, the Delhi government Monday proposed live streaming meetings between officers and ministers. “By live streaming the official meetings, people will be able to know who spoke what in the meeting, be it the elected representative or officials,” an official told The Indian Express, on condition of anonymity.

Prakash wrote that he will be attending the meeting based on the assumption that the Chief Minister “will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers.” The Chief Secretary added that he hoped that proper decorum will be maintained and dignity of the officers will be protected.

Officials in New Delhi, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the ministers only through written means since the alleged assault on the Chief Secretary at Kejriwal’s residence during a meeting on February 19.

  1. Sham Vaid
    Feb 27, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    I think it is wrong signal to attend such a meeting, untill there is a written apology and written assurance from the CM. As a matter of fact, the CM and others APP-persons present in the meeting, should be brought to justice, as they did not help the CS, as he was under a criminal attack by two gundas in their presence.
    1. R
      Ramchandran
      Feb 27, 2018 at 4:21 pm
      Instead of cooperating with the Delhi Government for the betterment of the Delhi people, the CS is playing politics of BJP. Sorry state of affairs.
      1. Mango Man
        Feb 27, 2018 at 3:49 pm
        And I don't see any response of Kanjriwal to CS's request
        1. Sriram Kalpathi
          Feb 27, 2018 at 3:47 pm
          Bureaucrats are government servants and have to follow orders from the Centre.However they must work towards improving the welfare of the people.MLAs are elected by the people and Bureaucrats must give respect to the representative of the people.
          1. Sanjay Bhattacharya
            Feb 27, 2018 at 3:22 pm
            By live streaming Kejriwal wants to make some drama of politeness to fool the public. AAP is PAAP. We know it from beginning. This worthless abusing and accusing liar party should be dismissed to save the people of Delhi. They are all Naxalites.
            1. P
              Pranab
              Feb 27, 2018 at 4:20 pm
              Have u seen good work of AAP in education and drinking water ?Bhakts cant see it .How about pradhan sevak sleeping on duty while loot (PNB SCAM)happened ?
