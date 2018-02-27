Ahead of Cabinet meet today, Chief Secretary writes to Delhi CM: ‘Ensure there’s no assault’

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal hours before a scheduled Cabinet meeting today. Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal hours before a scheduled Cabinet meeting today.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday sought assurance of “protection” against physical and verbal assault from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hours before a scheduled Cabinet meeting. In a brief note, reflecting the extent of chasm between the political executive and the bureaucracy, Prakash said he will attend the meeting along with his colleagues on the condition that their dignity is respected.

The meeting, where dates of the upcoming Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be finalised, is scheduled at 3 pm this afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat.

Ahead of today’s meeting, the Delhi government Monday proposed live streaming meetings between officers and ministers. “By live streaming the official meetings, people will be able to know who spoke what in the meeting, be it the elected representative or officials,” an official told The Indian Express, on condition of anonymity.

Also read | FSL will decide whether CCTV footage was tampered, says police

Prakash wrote that he will be attending the meeting based on the assumption that the Chief Minister “will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers.” The Chief Secretary added that he hoped that proper decorum will be maintained and dignity of the officers will be protected.

Officials in New Delhi, including those belonging to the IAS, DANICS and DASS cadre, are communicating with the ministers only through written means since the alleged assault on the Chief Secretary at Kejriwal’s residence during a meeting on February 19.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd