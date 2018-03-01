AAP vs Chief Secretary: Manish Sisodia targets officers over anganwadi payment

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a letter to the Delhi L-G, has alleged that a faction of IAS officers is not allowing even the junior officers to interact with the ministers.

Amid the freeze between officials and the elected executive, Sisodia in his letter said if they say anything against the IAS association, which has been refusing to attend meetings called by ministers, the association will “swiftly issue a fatwa against us like a khap panchayat”.

Sisodia told the L-G that anganwadi workers had not received salaries for the last three months owing to the “inefficiency” of the officials. “These officials have not paid 10,000 anganwadi helpers, 10,000 workers and 10,000 landlords of premises where these centres are housed. Essentially, 30,000 people have been deprived of their dues over the last three months. How would their morale be boosted by depriving so many people of two square meals?” he wrote.

“I have a feeling that if I start indulging in corruption and let them do the same then things will start moving, but I cannot do so… I do not doubt the efficiency of the director of the Women and Child Development department, but somewhere, someone must be up to some mischief,” he said.

Over past four months, anganwadi workers in the city have held several protests over non-payment of salaries as well as to demand increase of their honorarium. “Several anganwadi projects haven’t got their honorarium in four months, this delay happens very often. By saying that the money is stuck because of the bureaucracy, the government is passing the onus. That’s not fair… they need to take responsibility for this delay,” said Shivani Kaul, president, Anganwadi Workers’ and Helpers’ Union. According to the union, a large number of projects have not received salaries for the past six months.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya