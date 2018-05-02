Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 02, 2018
AAP stopping us from working: Harsh Vardhan

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Jan Sambark abhiyan with RWAs, which many in the audience also felt was held with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections next year.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2018 5:48:28 am
AAP stopping us from working: Harsh Vardhan Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan said Arvind Kejriwal treats MCDs as BJP and not as public institutions and accused the Delhi government of blocking its efforts. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav
During an interaction with 100 RWA members in Model Town Tuesday, Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan said he could not execute various development works, as the “AAP do not allow it to be executed”.

Citing the memorandum that various RWAs has submitted listing the area’s problems, Vardhan said, “I know most of you would have cited problems such sewer lines, water and other civic problems. You must be knowing that the power to do most civic works lies with MCDs. But we can’t give them fund directly… Arvind Kejriwal treats MCDs as BJP and not as public institutions. This Delhi government keeps blocking our efforts,” he said.

