AAP slams officers for not filing ‘proper reply’ to Assembly question

AAP legislators Monday came down heavily on officers for not giving a ‘proper reply’ to an Assembly question, prompting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to refer the matter to the Question and Reference Committee of the House. Notably, the bureaucrats have drawn flak on several occasion since the start of the state Assembly’s Budget Session on March 16.

The issue was raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its MLA0 Girish Soni complained to the Speaker that officers have not given a proper reply to his question related to the urban development department.

“I am forwarding the matter to the Question and Reference Committee,” Goel told the House. On March 20, the Speaker had forwarded four matters involving the officers to the question and reference committee following the demand of action by the AAP MLAs.

The ruling AAP and the bureaucracy have been involved in a tussle over various issues after an alleged assault by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App