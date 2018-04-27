AAP slams BJP in row over landfill

DDA had allocated the two spots — Sonia Vihar and Ghonda — on the Yamuna floodplain for landfill sites after requests for a dumping site from the East DMC. DDA had allocated the two spots — Sonia Vihar and Ghonda — on the Yamuna floodplain for landfill sites after requests for a dumping site from the East DMC.

Written by Arundhati Sharma

Amid a blame game on the issue of allocating landfill sites on the Yamuna floodplain, the AAP trained its guns on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi BJP, saying that the latter was trying to mislead people on the issue.

DDA had allocated the two spots — Sonia Vihar and Ghonda — on the Yamuna floodplain for landfill sites after requests for a dumping site from the East DMC. A senior DDA official said the sites were cleared for garbage dumping by the Central Pollution Control Board.

AAP said it was against the move “since the beginning”. “Sonia Vihar and Ghonda are heavily populated. Disposing garbage here would risk the lives of lakhs of people. Manoj Tiwari, despite being an MP from the area, is lying to his own people,” AAP said in a statement.

AAP members, led by Pandey, protested against the move Thursday, a day after Tiwari, at a protest with BJP leaders near the sites, said that he wouldn’t allow the landfill sites “till he is alive”.

