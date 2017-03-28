AAP siding with ‘anti-national’ forces: BJP leader

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (Source: File Photo) BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (Source: File Photo)

The BJP hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi on Tuesday for inviting lawyer and historian AG Noorani to the Shaheedi Diwas function, held on the Legislative Assembly premises, and accused it of “siding” with “anti-national” forces. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, who attended the function on March 23, dubbed Noorani as a “pro-Pakistan” person who “is in favour” of a plebiscite in Kashmir.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia shared the dais with Noorani who had questioned the people’s mandate in favour of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls and also indulged in bashing Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he told a press conference.

Noorani, at the function, had criticised the BJP for choosing Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and called on the people to “respond” to it.

Referring to Modi, he had said that “power goes to the head” of anyone who gets an absolute majority in elections and accused the prime minister of indulging in “communal” politics.

Referring to the results of the Punjab Assembly polls, where the AAP fared poorly in spite of high expectations, Gupta said, “Kejriwal was taught a lesson by the people of the state for being seen with pro-Khalistan people.”

The BJP leader also alleged that when he questioned Noorani at the Shaheedi Diwas function, he was “derided”.

“It took me time to research about Noorani, so that I can talk about him convincingly,” Gupta said while explaining the delay in raising the issue five days after the event.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now