AAP shifts focus to inspections, probes

Following a week filled with controversies and allegations of corruption by ousted water minister Kapil Mishra, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to get back on track and focus on governance in the capital. Saturday saw the party conduct surprise checks of departments and set up inquiries to probe charges of corruption.

On his first day, newly appointed Water Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam began taking stock of the department, which had been under the scanner over the tanker scam and water problems across the capital for the past month. Mishra, who earlier led the department, had been blamed for the “water problems” which, the party believes, “led to its poor performance in the MCD polls”.

“We have ordered an inquiry into inflated bills and water shortage before the polls,” Gautam said. Meanwhile, Food & Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain conducted a surprise inspection of the circle office in southwest Delhi’s Matiala.

Accompanying him was the Special Commissioner of the Food & Civil Supplies Department. Officials added that several shortcomings were noticed by the minister during his visit and a detailed inquiry into the matter — including an explanation from officers/officials concerned who have been posted at the circle office for the last six months — was ordered by him.

Explaining the party’s strategy, an AAP leader said, “The people of Delhi need to know that the government is still doing work. What the BJP has been attempting to convey to the people is that this is not a party that works and, instead, only complains. While criticising the BJP and their interference in our work is important, we also need to counter this by working aggressively.” A government official added, “The focus for the government needs to be on governance and not politics.”

