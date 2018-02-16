AAP seeks dismissal of North civic body mayor

North DMC Mayor Preety Aggarwal North DMC Mayor Preety Aggarwal

A controversy surrounding a tender process at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation over employment of 236 security guards has become the latest flashpoint between AAP and the BJP. The Indian Express had, on November 28, reported about the issue. Addressing reporters, AAP leader Dilip Pandey Thursday claimed to have “clinching evidence” against North DMC Mayor Preety Aggarwal and demanded her resignation. Three hours later, Aggarwal met media persons where she claimed that the AAP “had launched a vicious campaign against me in an attempt to stall development”.

Meanwhile, the BJP Delhi unit seemed to pay no heed to his suggestions. “Delhi BJP stands with Preety Aggrawal. We are fighting against corruption of some AAP-backed officials,” state BJP vice-president Abhay Verma said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App