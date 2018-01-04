AAP says Kumar Vishwas at centre of conspiracies to topple Kejriwal govt

AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai

A day after rebel AAP leader Kumar Vishwas lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his name was left out from the party’s Rajya Sabha nominees, the party on Thursday hit back at the poet-politician accusing him of conspiring against the party in an attempt to topple the Delhi government after the municipal polls. AAP’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai alleged that both Kumar Vishwas and Kapil Mishra were behind a plan to harm the party.

Kumar had on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Delhi Chief Minister for denying him a Rajya Sabha ticket, just because he ‘spoke the truth’. Thursday’s reaction from the AAP leadership came after Kumar’s allegations that Kejriwal doesn’t allow anyone to survive in the party if he/she goes against his wishes. READ: Kumar Vishwas vs Arvind Kejriwal: Fissures in AAP after infighting over Rajya Sabha nominations

“There were attempts to bring down the government and Kumar Vishwas was the principal mover and at the centre of those conspiracies,” Gopal Rai said in a Facebook Live session on Thursday while referring to the MCD polls in April last year. Also Read: AAP’s choice for Rajya Sabha: Senior leader, 2 new faces

Rai referred to a video that Vishwas had released indirectly attacking the Kejriwal government on the issue of corruption. Rai said that through the video, Vishwas sought to scuttle the AAP’s chances in the municipal polls, which the party eventually lost to the BJP.

However, Vishwas didn’t directly react to the allegations and stood his ground. “The voice of this video was, is and will remain on top for me, despite the cost I had to pay recently. I will never compromise on any stand in this video, even if more sacrifices are needed in future, because it’s not just me, it’s We, The Nation!” Vishwas tweeted.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd