AAP says got salon licence using Mayor’s address

SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Shehrawat said, “We have planned to increase the physical verification and take it to more than 80%.” (Representational) SDMC Mayor Kamaljeet Shehrawat said, “We have planned to increase the physical verification and take it to more than 80%.” (Representational)

The Opposition in the BJP-ruled South body demanded verification of all online requests to procure health trade licence, after AAP leaders told the House that they had successfully procured a licence online to run a hair salon — by filling the mayor’s office address in Najafgarh in the form.

Leader of opposition in the SDMC Ramesh Matiala gave a copy of the licence to Mayor Kamaljeet Shehrawat during the House meeting Tuesday, showing how he filed an application to generate a trade licence by filling in the Mayor’s office in Najafgarh in the form and photo as details. “It took me about 10 minutes to procure the licence. There are so many illegal units… Who will be responsible if someone falls sick?” he said.

Health inspectors carry out such inspections, but according to the figures by the SDMC, 549 posts are vacant in public health department, including 14 for public health inspectors, 114 for field workers and 23 for assistant public health inspectors. “The corporation verifies 25 per cent of the online requests for procuring health licence physically and we did this to show that one can procure fake health licence,” he said.

Shehrawat said, “We adopted global standards in ease of doing business, which says that one has to check around 25% of the requests. But we have planned to increase the physical verification and take it to more than 80%.”

