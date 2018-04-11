Kumar Vishwas removed as AAP’s in-charge for Rajasthan Assembly elections

AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said Kumar Vishwas was being not able to ‘devote’ time in the state. (File Photo) AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said Kumar Vishwas was being not able to ‘devote’ time in the state. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday removed Kumar Vishwas as party in-charge for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections. AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said that Vishwas was being not able to “devote” time in the state. Vishwas has been replaced by senior leader Dipak Bajpai for the post.

“Deepak Bajpai will be the in-charge of the Assembly elections in Rajasthan. Kumar Vishwas was not able to devote time for election preparations due to his preoccupations,”AAP national spokesperson Ashutosh said. He said AAP would contest in all the assembly constituencies in Rajasthan. Bajpai will prepare the list of candidates for the polls in the state and it will be finalised by the political affairs committee of the party, he said.

The removal of Vishwas as AAP’s Rajasthan in charge has only led to further speculations of widening rift between him and party’s senior leadership.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan is due later this year. After party’s drubbing in Gujarat, Punjab and Goa, the elections in Rajasthan is very crucial for the Aam Aadmi Party.

