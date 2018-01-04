AAP reasons: Cementing voter base in Delhi, and expanding in Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) symbol

From selecting people with expertise to securing a future for the party in another state — the AAP on Wednesday had a host of reasons for choosing Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta for the Rajya Sabha.

A two-time party MLA acknowledged that some volunteers and MLAs were “disappointed” at some of the choices, because the initial list of people contacted was so high-profile.

However, another leader reasoned: “Delhi politics has primarily been about the Purvanchali and Punjabi vote. Selecting two members of the Baniya community reflects the party’s bid to cement this community’s support.”

Another leader said that the party had decided to refrain from selecting leaders who could fight polls later. “N D Gupta is a renowned accountant,” said a senior leader, adding that his firm has been handling the party’s accounts for the past six months.

Sources said Sushil Gupta — with his educational and medical institutions in Haryana — could play a key role in the party’s expansion in the state. “The party had a promising start in Haryana. That was before Yogendra Yadav left. Since then, the party hasn’t had a person with influence there,” a party leader said.

