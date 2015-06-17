AAP reads the riot act over home guards

AAP Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey said, “Everybody knows what work the 4,000 to 4,500 home guards are put to. They do odd jobs in homes and as cleaners.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday threatened to protest outside the residences of the L-G, the Union home minister as well as the Prime Minister if their demand for the release of 4,000 home guards was not met.

Senior leaders said that the demand was based on their “promise of providing marshals on buses with regard to women’s security” and accused the BJP, again, of “punishing Delhi for electing the AAP” to power. This comes at a time when the Delhi government and the L-G and the home ministry have been at loggerheads on several issues, chiefly over administrative control over the Delhi government.

AAP Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey said, “Everybody knows what work the 4,000 to 4,500 home guards are put to. They do odd jobs in homes and as cleaners. We have written several letters to the L-G but have always received a negative response. We keep asking the L-G why they are not being released, what is the reason? We feel that they would be better served acting as marshals in buses like we promised the people.”

Pandey said that the AAP would not negotiate on its 70-point action plan published before the Assembly elections. “Women’s security is an extremely important issue for the Delhi government and marshals is one of our promises. I want to request the L-G and the home ministry not to play politics at least on the issue of women’s security. We have been asking the L-G for time to meet to understand his point of view for the past two days, but he does not seem to have even 15 minutes for us. We will give him one week more, but then will be forced to take the issue to the people,” he said.

Senior leader Sanjay Singh said that if they were to get no response in a week, the party would hold protests in front of the residences of the L-G, home minister and the Prime Minister. “This protest will involve our frontal organisations like the women’s wing, youth wing and the students wing, and will be on a large scale. If they do not answer, we will have to push them to act,” he said.

