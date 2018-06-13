AAP dharna LIVE: Protest enters day 3, Manish Sisodia starts indefinite hunger strike

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues continue to stage a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office for the third straight day, AAP MLAs and workers on Wednesday will march to Raj Niwas to protest against the bureaucratic crisis in the national capital. “We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for the people of Delhi, for schools, water, mohalla clinics, so that the people of Delhi get the facilities,” Kejriwal said in a video message from LG’s office.
The BJP and Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his ‘dharna’ at the L-G office a “mockery of democracy” and a “drama”. Raising the water shortage issue in the city, BJP’s Delhi unit will also stage a protest at Kejriwal’s residence today.
Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. Jain also launched an indefinite hunger strike over the demands.
Welcome to the live blog. Delhi Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues will continue to protest inside LG's office for a third straight day. AAP leaders, meanwhile, will stage a march to 4pm today to extend their support. The BJP also has planned a protest outside Kejriwal's residence. Follow this space to track all latest developments