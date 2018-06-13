Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
  • AAP dharna LIVE: Protest enters day 3, Manish Sisodia starts indefinite hunger strike
AAP dharna LIVE: The BJP and Congress slammed Arvind Kejriwal, terming his 'dharna' at the L-G office a "mockery of democracy" and a "drama". Get all the latest news here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 13, 2018 8:20:50 am
Arvind Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in protest at the L-G’s office since Monday. (File photo)

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues continue to stage a sit-in protest at L-G Anil Baijal’s office for the third straight day, AAP MLAs and workers on Wednesday will march to Raj Niwas to protest against the bureaucratic crisis in the national capital. “We are not sitting here for ourselves. We are sitting here for the people of Delhi, for schools, water, mohalla clinics, so that the people of Delhi get the facilities,” Kejriwal said in a video message from LG’s office.

The BJP and Congress slammed Kejriwal, terming his ‘dharna’ at the L-G office a “mockery of democracy” and a “drama”. Raising the water shortage issue in the city, BJP’s Delhi unit will also stage a protest at Kejriwal’s residence today.

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been staging a sit-in at the LG’s office since Monday to protest against agitating IAS officials and to get an approval for the doorstep ration delivery scheme. Jain also launched an indefinite hunger strike over the demands.

Live Blog

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is on a dharna and AAP workers will march to Raj Niwas at 4pm today. Follow LIVE UPDATES

08:20 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Protest against those hindering Delhi's development continues: Kejriwal
08:19 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
After Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisoda begins indefinite fast
08:14 (IST) 13 Jun 2018

Welcome to the live blog. Delhi Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues will continue to protest inside LG's office for a third straight day. AAP leaders, meanwhile, will stage a march to 4pm today to extend their support. The BJP also has planned a protest outside Kejriwal's residence. Follow this space to track all latest developments

delhi aap protest, kejriwal sit it, lg office sit in, kejriwal protest, delhi lg aap tussle, delhi ias officers strike, indian express Satyender Jain, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Shisodia and Gopal Rai at LG House, on protest on June 11, 2018. Express photo.

AAP workers on Tuesday gathered at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to extend support to their leader. The IAS officers, meanwhile, maintained that terming the agitation as a “strike” was wrong, as they have merely been skipping routine meetings to protest against the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the CM’s residence on February 19. In a counter, Delhi AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, citing rules said, even "slowing down" work and not attending meetings called by ministers was a form of strike.

