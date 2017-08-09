AAP plea on ad spending not maintainable: Maken in High Court

Ajay Maken said that in gross violations of the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the AAP “issued advertisements which were bereft of any public interest and were purely political in nature”. (File Photo) Ajay Maken said that in gross violations of the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the AAP “issued advertisements which were bereft of any public interest and were purely political in nature”. (File Photo)

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has said in the Delhi High Court that the AAP’s petition against the recommendations of a three-member committee to pay Rs 97 crore, which the Delhi government spent on political advertisements, was not maintainable as the Supreme Court in a verdict had established that “any party aggrieved with the actions/functioning of the committee, may approach the apex court directly”. In his response to the AAP’s plea, Maken said that in gross violations of the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the AAP “issued advertisements which were bereft of any public interest and were purely political in nature”.

The committee headed by former Chief Election Commissioner B B Tandon, in its report dated September 16, 2016, said the Delhi government had spent the exchequer’s money on ads projecting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP. Maken also said the committee’s detailed findings were not challenged by the party and hence, the petitioner could not say there was violation of principles of natural justice.

