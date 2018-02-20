AAP neglected rural areas, farmers: BJP

At the mahapanchayat for farmers, Monday. Amit Mehra At the mahapanchayat for farmers, Monday. Amit Mehra

As part of their seven-day-long protest against three years of the AAP government in the capital, the Delhi BJP alleged that while rural pockets faced neglect under different governments, the condition has worsened in the last three years. “Farmers suffering crop losses haven’t been compensated by the AAP government,” said BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

Speaking to a gathering of farmers at Rajghat, the BJP claimed to have passed a “censor motion condemning the Kejriwal government”. “Only the former BJP Chief Minister, the late Sahib Singh Verma, framed schemes for the development of rural areas. After 1998, the ruling parties of Delhi only added to the number of unauthorised colonies in the rural areas,” Bhatia said.

Party leaders further alleged that access to education and healthcare facilities still remain a problem for residents of rural areas. “Public transport is insufficient and the expansion of Metro has not been taken up,” Bhatia alleged.

In a campaign closely resembling the one launched by the AAP in the run-up to the 2015 Assembly polls, the BJP has launched its “jan andolan”. The party plans to elaborate on how the AAP’s governance was “synonymous with corruption, misconduct and dirty politics”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App