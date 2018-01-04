AAP names 3 to Rajya Sabha, critics hit out at nominees

(Clockwise from left) Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta. (Clockwise from left) Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, chartered accountant N D Gupta and former Congress leader and businessman Sushil Gupta are AAP’s three nominees to Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday.

Sisodia said the MLAs “unanimously” agreed to the three choices, and that only “one member of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee voted for two of the nominees and against the third”. AAP later said its leader Ashutosh had voted against Sushil Gupta’s nomination.

Kumar Vishwas, who was keen on a Rajya Sabha seat, did not attend the PAC meeting, and later said he had been “punished” for speaking the “truth” on decisions taken by party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Former AAP member Prashant Bhushan said, “The party is now totally degenerate.”

