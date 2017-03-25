AAP more corrupt than any previous government in Delhi: Amit Shah at Ramlila Maidan rally

BJP national president Amit Shah at New Delhi on Saturday. ANI photo BJP national president Amit Shah at New Delhi on Saturday. ANI photo

BJP president Amit Shah set the tone for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Delhi at a rally in Ramlila Maidan attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state. He alleged that no previous government in Delhi has been as corrupt as the incumbent one.

“The people of Delhi voted AAP to power thinking they will get a good government. In such a short time, no other government indulged in as much corruption as AAP has done so far,” he was quoted saying.

“Development in Delhi will take place when the state government does not fight with the Centre for political reasons,” he added.

The BJP’s phenomenal victories in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand was also duly mentioned. “Abhi abhi paanch rajyo me chunav jeete hain, wo paanch rajyo ki janta tak dilli ke karyakarta ki awaz jaani chahiye (Recently we have won elections in five states. The voice of people of Delhi should reach the population of those five states),” Shah proclaimed as the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai reverberated among the crowd. While the BJP was able to get two-thirds majority in UP and Uttarakhand, it was the second-largest party in Goa and Manipur but went on to form governments in those states with help of post-poll allies. Contrary to what Shah said, the party, which had an alliance with SAD in Punjab, had a disastrous outing in that state, ending up third behind the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Citing the Delhi High Court observation, Shah also attacked the AAP for allegedly spending money on advertisements in different states like Tamil Nadu, Punjab, etc. Urging the people to vote for BJP in MCD elections, Shah said that “the people should correct the mistake they had made in Assembly elections by voting for AAP.”

Recounting the promises made by AAP in its portfolio ahead of Assembly elections in Delhi, Shah said that the party had failed to fulfill any of its promises. The rally was attended by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and union minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on April 23 and results will be declared on April 26.

