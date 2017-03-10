AAP MLAs, House Speaker spar with Opposition over MCDs

BJP opposition Leader Vijender Gupta (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) BJP opposition Leader Vijender Gupta (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

With municipal elections in sight, AAP MLAs and the Opposition locked horns over allegations and counter allegations of corporations working against the AAP. As the leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, elaborated on the process of MLA fund disbursal and release, AAP MLAs cried foul and interrupted his speech. Not just MLAs, Speaker himself, objected to Gupta’s understanding of how MLA funds are released. After Gupta reminded Speaker Ram Niwas Goel about his “role as the Speaker and not as a member of Assembly”, Goel said.

“I am a victim of corporation politics as well. They have the money and yet the work has not been completed.”

The Speaker also announced that three commissioners of the corporations and director of the local bodies have been called to his office on March 14, and MLAs should compile a list of works that were not done even after release of funds. Goel said, “It is sad that corporations pass resolution to not allow works of MLAs in their areas.” ENS