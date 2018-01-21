AAP MLAs disqualification row: ‘Pray that you get divine justice, don’t worry, be happy’, Shatrughan Sinha tells AAP

Shatrughan Sinha. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Shatrughan Sinha. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

After the Election Commission recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly holding ‘office of profit’, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday offered support for the party. In two consecutive posts on Twitter, Sinha said, “Politics of vendetta or politics of vested interests just don’t last long. Don’t worry, be happy”. Sinha is a BJP MP from Patna and a veteran Bollywood actor.

“Hope wish & pray that you get divine justice soon, sooner the better. ‘AAP’ ki team aur khaas kar ‘AAP’ ko bahut bahut badhaai. Remember, when the going gets tough the tough get going,” Sinha added.

The EC on Tuesday had recommended to the President the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs over alleged holding “office of profit”. Meanwhile, the AAP attacked the Commission, saying that the EC had made a one-sided decision. Sanjay Singh, spokesperson for the party, said in Lucknow on Saturday, “Bina sunwayi ke faansi ki saza dedi (We were given the death sentence without a trial)”.

It should be noted here that although 20 MLAs of the AAP have been recommended to be disqualified, the party will still be able to continue its majority hold in the Delhi Assembly, although this action by the EC would call for mini-bypolls in the national capital.

Law dictates that the President of the country is bound by the Election Commission’s recommendations on matters relating to office of profit and, therefore, the fate of the 20 AAP MLAs rests in the hands of the poll panel. Six of the AAP MLAs sought an urgent stay on the EC’s suggestion but the Delhi High Court denied any interim order. The matter will be heard on Monday.

