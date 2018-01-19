AAP MLA’s disqualification: Party moves Delhi High Court, hearing today

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court — within hours after it became known that the Election Commission of India has recommended the suspension of 20 party MLAs for allegedly holding ‘Office of Profit’. The petition, which has been placed in front of a bench headed by acting chief Justice Gita Mittal, is scheduled to be heard by today itself, PTI has reported.

The poll panel has communicated the recommendation to the President of India. The recommendation once accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind will lead to a loss of nearly 30 per cent seats for the AAP in Delhi Assembly in a single stroke. “This is unprecedented. The MLAs in question didn’t get a chance to present their case before the EC. In fact, we didn’t hear the news from the EC, but news channels,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

In its opinion sent to President Kovind, the EC said by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as members of the Delhi Assembly. The President is bound to go by the recommendation of the Commission. In cases where petitions are made seeking disqualification of lawmakers, the president sends a reference to the EC which decides on the case by sending back its opinion.

Meanwhile, regretting that the EC allowed “undue” adjournments of hearings of AAP MLAs, which “dearly cost” the people, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party unit “stands prepared for elections any moment”. “We welcome the EC decision disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs. Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility for the moral defeat and resign,” he said.

