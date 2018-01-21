Office of Profit case: Big blow to Kejriwal as President approves EC recommendation to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

In a massive blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the recommendation of Election Commission to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs in connection with the ‘office of profit’ case.

The latest development comes two days after the Election Commission had found 20 AAP legislators guilty of holding ‘office of profit’ by being parliamentary secretaries to Delhi ministers. As per the law, the President was bound by the EC’s view on matters of office of profit and, therefore, the disqualification of the MLAs was inevitable.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the 20 AAP MLAs would appeal to the President to hear the party’s views, against the “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional” move.

More details awaited

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd