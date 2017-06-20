AAP MLAs allege Cong, BJP misusing land pooling policy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, two AAP MLAs have alleged a conspiracy by “BJP and Congress leaders”, wherein they bought land from farmers at “arbitrary prices”, cheating them and the Delhi government in a bid to make a profit following the implementation of the land pooling policy in Delhi.

In the letter, the two MLAs — Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar) and Mahendra Goyal (Rithala) — alleged, “In the past 10 years, a number of politicians in Delhi have formed fake companies to buy land from farmers. Politicians tricked farmers by giving them arbitrary prices and transferred the land to their companies. Politicians have used their black money in this.”

Asking the Delhi government to investigate the matter, the duo claimed that “major leaders of BJP and Congress are involved in this”. They further alleged, “These politicians knew that the land pooling policy would be implemented in Delhi, following which this land would be worth a fortune. Apart from tricking farmers, these politicians have also cheated the Delhi government. Using fake companies to buy land, they have evaded paying the government stamp duty.”

Reacting to the allegations, BJP’s Vijender Gupta said: “They should ask Kejriwal about land price exploitation by his own ministers. They are just indulging in baseless allegations.”

Delhi Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said this is “typical shoot and scoot politics from the AAP”, adding that before making “vague and baseless” allegations, the party should present documentary evidence.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App