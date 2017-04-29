AAP MLAs a threat to their own party: Manoj Tiwary

Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwary. Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwary.

Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari talks about winning the MCD polls, and the way forward

What is the first task for MCDs?

Our first abhiyaan is a garbage-free Delhi. In the next one month, we will install two types of dustbins to collect garbage — green for wet waste and red for dry waste. As many as 10,000 dustbins will be installed. We are also looking at ways to use garbage in road construction. Within the next two months, people won’t find any garbage on the streets to click photos of.

In the first term, mayors of the corporation will be women. Have you shortlisted any names?

We are in the process of meeting people and finalising names. Commitment towards a Swachh Delhi has to be the prime motive of a candidate looking to hold the post. The mayor should know she has to take the PM’s policies to each household.

How will you ensure councillors maintain cleanliness?

We won’t be monitoring them. We have faith that they will follow the party’s beliefs and the issues on which they won the polls.

AAP has levelled allegations that BJP leaders have been calling them to break the party. What do you have to say about this?

We have a mandate with us. Why would we call them? We do not have any intentions of breaking any party, nor do we believe in such rhetoric. Our only focus is on working for the people of this city. AAP’s MLAs are a threat to their own party; they are self-destructive.

AAP has made Gopal Rai, a Poorvanchali face, the Delhi convenor. What’s your response?

Is this your (AAP’s) intention? You will divide Delhi into Jat, Gurjar, Purvanchali and others. Arvind Kejriwal has to understand that Delhi is a family and we have to take care of it. He congratulated us on our victory and I replied to him immediately. I also wrote to him, saying that I welcome his tweets and asked when we could sit down and discuss issues.

