AAP MLA Som Dutt’s trial in November

The court had framed charges under various sections of the IPC against the MLA, who is out on bail. The court had framed charges under various sections of the IPC against the MLA, who is out on bail.

The trial against AAP MLA Som Dutt — who has been charged with rioting, wrongfully restraining and assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign — will begin in November in a Delhi court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ruby Neeraj Kumar on Thursday fixed November 2 for recording prosecution evidence, including deposition of complainant Sanjeev Rana, in the case.

Earlier in May, the court had framed charges against Dutt, the Sadar Bazar MLA, after he pleaded not guilty. The court had framed charges under various sections of the IPC against the MLA, who is out on bail.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App