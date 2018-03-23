AAP MLA’s disqualification plea LIVE UPDATES: Membership of 20 MLAs restored, Arvind Kejriwal calls it ‘victory of the people’

AAP MLA’s disqualification plea LIVE UPDATES: CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his solidarity with the court and truth. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) AAP MLA’s disqualification plea LIVE UPDATES: CM Arvind Kejriwal expressed his solidarity with the court and truth. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

In a big relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the presidential notification to disqualify 20 MLAs in the office of profit case. The court, restoring their membership, said that the MLAs were not given a proper hearing by the Election Commission and referred the case back to ECI for reconsideration.

President Ram Nath Kovind had ordered disqualification of the MLAs based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, which opined that they had “flouted the principles of natural justice”.

Calling Delhi high Court’s order a victory for the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Satya ki jeet hui. Delhi ke logon dwara chune huye pratinidhi ko galat tareeke se barkhaast kia gaya tha. Delhi HC ne Delhi ke logon ko nyaay diya. Delhi ke logon ki badi jeet. Delhi ke logon ko badhai (Truth has won. Elected representatives of Delhi were wrongly dismissed. Delhi High Court has given justice to the people of Delhi. This is a big victory for the people of Delhi and I congratulate them).” Also Read | What is Office of profit case

