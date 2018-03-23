AAP MLA’s disqualification plea LIVE UPDATES: Membership of 20 MLAs restored, Arvind Kejriwal calls it ‘victory of the people’

In a big relief for the Aam Aadmi Party, The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the presidential notification to disqualify 20 MLAs in the office of profit case. The court, restoring their membership, said that the MLAs were not given a proper hearing by the Election Commission and referred the case back to ECI for reconsideration.
President Ram Nath Kovind had ordered disqualification of the MLAs based on the recommendation of the Election Commission, which opined that they had “flouted the principles of natural justice”.
Calling Delhi high Court’s order a victory for the people of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Satya ki jeet hui. Delhi ke logon dwara chune huye pratinidhi ko galat tareeke se barkhaast kia gaya tha. Delhi HC ne Delhi ke logon ko nyaay diya. Delhi ke logon ki badi jeet. Delhi ke logon ko badhai (Truth has won. Elected representatives of Delhi were wrongly dismissed. Delhi High Court has given justice to the people of Delhi. This is a big victory for the people of Delhi and I congratulate them).” Also Read | What is Office of profit case
Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashutosh said the decision of the EC to disqualify the MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit was an attempt to hijack the mandate of the people.
“If the post of constitutional authority is occupied by pygmies then democracy won't be safe. The EC's decision was a serious attempt to dislodge a duly elected AAP government and an attempt to hijack the mandate of the people," he claimed.
“The EC's decision was not only constitutionally invalid but it also exposes how low the constitutional authority can stoop,” Ashutosh alleged.
Delhi Assembly Speaker says he will allow the 20 AAP MLAs to attend the House in wake of the HC order.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too welcomed the order as he joined the AAP legislators in thumping tables in the Delhi Assembly during its ongoing Budget session. The MLAs shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in the Assembly after the order.
AAP MLAs celebrate outside the Delhi High Court in New Delhi on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
The court has said that this case will be reopened. I had just raised a constitutional issue, there is no setback for me: Prashant Patel, petitioner in the 20 AAP MLAs disqualification case. (Source: ANI photo)
MLAs were not given a chance to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that. The EC will hear their plea again: Saurabh Bhardwaj (Source: ANI photo)
The office of profit case pertains to the appointment of the MLAs as Parliamentary Secretaries in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet. The appointment, however, was set aside by the Delhi High Court on September 8, 2016, on the basis that they were appointed without prior concurrence with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Now that disqualification has been struck down, we want that the MLAs come and join assembly proceedings today itself.”
The petition filed by AAP had added: “It is also that even a temporary government employer cannot be removed on the grounds of misconduct without holding a full-fledged inquiry. However, in the present case, the members of the legislative assembly were removed without holding a full-fledged inquiry and without giving them an opportunity to explain if they ever held any office of profit.”
A bench, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar, was hearing a petition filed by all the 20 MLAs, who had challenged the order saying “there was no communication to us (AAP MLAs) from the Election Commission (EC) about the hearing before it. It is in complete violation of natural justice.” The MLAs retain their status in the House.
