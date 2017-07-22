AAP MLA booked on molestation charge

A case has been filed against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal after a woman filed a complaint that he molested and threatened her. The party, however, refuted the charges and maintained that the complainant in the case was a member of another party.

This is the second time a case of molestation has been lodged against Jarwal. In the latest complaint, lodged at Sangam Vihar police station Wednesday, the woman alleged that Jarwal, along with 50 men, barged into her house, and molested and threatened her. “She said Jarwal entered her house and pushed her around. She also claimed that he used abusive language and molested her,” a senior police officer said. The new FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 354, 509, 506.

Denying the allegations, Jarwal said, “The entire issue is just political vendetta. The charges are fabricated.”

The party also issued a statement, describing the latest case as one of “political tussle between the complainant and AAP councillor, Jyoti Koli”. It maintained that when Koli was contesting the elections, the complainant’s son had misbehaved with her son. Though Koli had filed a police complaint on April 8, no case was filed, the party claimed.

Jarwal was also booked three months ago on charges of misbehaving with a woman. Jarwal had refuted the charges, claiming the case was a “political game” to defame the party.

