AAP MLA SK Bagga booked for ‘seeking money for poll ticket’, he denies

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Krishna Nagar constituency, S K Bagga, has been booked for allegedly demanding money from a property dealer in exchange for a party ticket to contest the municipal elections held in April, 2017. Bagga denied the allegations and called it a “conspiracy”.

A case under the Prevention Of Corruption Act and IPC 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) was registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, a day after Bagga was questioned in connection with the case.

“A complaint was received in November, 2015, by one Raju Sachdeva, who alleged Bagga had demanded Rs 1 lakh for a party ticket for the municipal elections, to be held more than a year later. He also alleged that when he refused to pay, Bagga threatened to harm him physically,” said an ACB officer. The man submitted a purported mobile recording of his conversation with Bagga, the officer said.

Officers, after receiving the complaint, initiated a probe and started collecting evidence. On Thursday, they called Bagga for questioning for three hours but later allowed him to go. “We had to verify the claims and record Bagga’s statement before registering an FIR. During questioning, he admitted it was his voice in the recording, but added that he was not asking for money in exchange for a ticket,” said the officer.

When contacted, Bagga said he had demanded money from Sachdeva regarding construction of a ceiling at a gurdwara. “Sachdeva had said he would give money as charity for the construction of the gurdwara. When he did not give it, I asked him for it. But he recorded our conversation and lodged a fake complaint,” said Bagga.

Bagga claimed the man had given him a maafinama (apology letter) for lodging a fake complaint, a copy of which is with the ACB. “It looks like a conspiracy to malign my image,” he said.

