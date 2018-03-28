AAP MLA booked for ‘abusing’ woman officer over phone

Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from law firm Mossack Fonseca headquartered at Panama. (Representational image) Panama papers are leaked documents of about 1.15 crore files containing details of about 2.15 lakh bank accounts. The documents were leaked from law firm Mossack Fonseca headquartered at Panama. (Representational image)

The Delhi Police has booked Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Badarpur, Narayan Dutt Sharma, for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman officer, working as a project officer with the ICDS project in Badarpur under the Department of Women and Child Development.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 506 (threatening) at Badarpur police station. The case was registered after we received a handwritten complaint, alleging that Sharma used abusive and threatening language after calling on her phone.”

Biswal said the alleged incident took place on March 17, when the complainant was at her Lajpat Nagar office.

Dutt was also booked last year after an official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation filed a complaint against him, alleging assault. The complainant, an assistant engineer, had alleged that the MLA assaulted him and other officials, and also attempted to stop a demolition drive in Hari Nagar. Dutt was at the time booked for obstructing officials in discharging their duty.

The FIR last year was registered under sections 186, 353, 332, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

