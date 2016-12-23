AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi HC against Waqf Board dissolution

Amanatullah Khan Amanatullah Khan

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the decision of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to dissolve the Waqf Board for not having his approval. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notice to the LG and the Waqf Board and sought their reply by March 18 next year on Khan’s plea alleging that the decision was “patently illegal”.

The lawyer for Khan said the LG’s October 7 decision was taken on the ground that the Board, reconstituted in March this year, did not have his approval and claimed that this reason “goes against his (LG’s) own record”. The AAP MLA has sought quashing of the LG’s decision under which he had also asked the Revenue Secretary to begin steps to reconstitute the Board.

The court did not set an early date of hearing, saying that since LG Najeeb Jung resigned yesterday, the matter was not going to get resolved any time soon. Khan has sought orders from the court recognising the reconstitution of the Board in March 2016 and his appointment as its Chairperson.