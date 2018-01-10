Mismatch in donations result of Centre’s calculations, says AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Express Photo by Amit Mehra.

Asserting that “sharing of information by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)” was illegal, N D Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party’s newly elected Rajya Sabha MP and its accountant, said the discrepancy highlighted was “at the central government agency’s end”. The Indian Express reported on Monday that the CBDT had flagged an alleged mismatch in AAP’s actual and reported donations to the Election Commission (EC), pointing out that it was in violation of the Representation of People Act.

The party said every donation made to it was accounted for and that the party accounts had been shared with the central agencies multiple times. N D Gupta said, “Media reports on AAP’s donations originating from CBDT have no basis in fact or reality. Section 138 of the Income Tax prohibits sharing of information related to a political party’s files by related agencies or officers to any person. The sharing of information to the media by CBDT is in itself a violation of the law.”

The AAP was slapped with a notice by the Income Tax department on November 27 last year. The party responded by claiming that the order was an attempt by the Centre to “crush the Opposition”.

The I-T department, based on its assessment, had determined Rs 68.44 crore as the total taxable income of the party for 2015-16.

The notice issued to AAP levied Rs 30.67 crore of tax on this income. The assessment order of the I-T department had alleged that the names and addresses of party donors behind Rs 13.16 crore of audited income and expenditure accounts had not been disclosed.

Gupta said, “The reason behind the discrepancy at the end of the central government’s agencies is that their calculations have taken place at different points in time. From the party’s end, each donation has been accounted for. The facts of this case are being purposefully twisted and misrepresented.”

