AAP ministers out of Delhi, Congress hits out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Terming the absence of Delhi ministers in the city over the weekend “utterly irresponsible”, Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said the AAP has lost interest in Delhi and is focused on elections in other states.

Over the weekend, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was in poll-bound Goa with Health and Transport Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Water Minister Kapil Mishra were in Punjab.

“The CM’s instructions are very clear. If he is out of Delhi, Sisodia has to be here… Whenever there are elections, ministers have election duty. They take turns. No work has suffered on account of their absence from Delhi over the weekend,” a government official said.