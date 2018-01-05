AAP leader Sushil Gupta sends defamation notice to 3 leaders, including Kapil Mishra

AAP leader Sushil Gupta. AAP leader Sushil Gupta.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominee and Delhi-based businessman Sushil Gupta on Thursday sent defamation notices to three leaders who accused him of paying the party for the nomination. The notices were sent to rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Parvesh Verma and BJP leader Harish Khurana.

The notice said that the language used by the three, in the media and on social media, has caused “disgrace, humiliation, ridicule and contempt” to Gupta.

“The addressee have maliciously defamed my client (Gupta) in writing and have also committed the offence punishable under IPC Section 500 and are also liable to pay damages/compensation… which presently quantified to the tune of Rs 5 crore,” the notice read.

Mishra, meanwhile, tweeted his reply to the notice and said he was not afraid of the notice since he has spoken the truth. “If speaking the truth causes defamation to him, I will defame him a 100 times. The entire nation knows how such people go to the Rajya Sabha. Their only qualification is money. By sending them to the Rajya Sabha, the people of Delhi have been defamed,” Mishra said.

He also said, “You (Gupta) have no relation either with the party or the movement. Put your note (money) and notice in your own pocket. I had entered politics to fight against people like you.”

Replying to Mishra’s comments, Gupta said he will consider his statement on social media as his official reply. “I have not received a reply from Verma and Khurana. I will wait for them to reply. However, I will move court against Mishra (based on his) statements,” he said.

