AAP leader Kumar Vishwas call for meeting fuels rumours of rift in AAP

The poster was shared on Twitter by AAP’s Rajasthan handle The poster was shared on Twitter by AAP’s Rajasthan handle

A meeting announced by AAP leader Kumar Vishwas with party workers on Sunday has led to murmurs within the party of the widening rift between Vishwas and other members. It is the poster for this meeting — in which Vishwas covers Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s image — that triggered the controversy.

The poster was shared on Twitter by AAP’s Rajasthan handle on Wednesday, and later by Vishwas. When contacted by The Indian Express, Vishwas refused to comment on the poster. An AAP leader said, “We don’t want to comment on the issue as it might be inadvertent. But there are many who feel that it is unlikely.”

In May this year, Vishwas had threatened to quit the party after MLA Amanatullah Khan referred to him as an “RSS agent”. This prompted senior leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to rush to his home and placate him. Since then, the party has revoked Khan’s suspension.

Last month, during the AAP’s national council meet, Vishwas had hinted at a “conspiracy” within the party to stop his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. The AAP will nominate three members to the upper house in January.

At the party’s five-year anniversary on November 26, Vishwas spoke about “introspection”. “Don’t you think we have gone somewhere else from where we were moving to five years ago?… We should think about ourselves, as to where we started five years ago and where we are now,” he had said.

Sources said the meeting will be closely watched by senior leaders. “It would be interesting to see if those who had once sided with Vishwas in May will attend the meeting,” an MLA said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App