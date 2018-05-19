AAP leader issues notice to MCDs on parking fee at malls

The notice attached parking slips of popular malls in Vasant Kunj and Saket. (File) The notice attached parking slips of popular malls in Vasant Kunj and Saket. (File)

An Aam Aadmi Party leader has sent a showcause notice to the commissioners of the three corporations, apprising them that malls and hospitals in their areas continue to charge parking fees and asking them why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.

In the notice to South corporation by AAP leader and former chairman of MCD, west zone, Sanjay Puri, his counsel said despite directions by the High Court and SDMC’s standing committee that parking charges cannot be taken (as they were allowed to build extra floors with a rider that they will allow free parking in their basements), no action has been initiated.

The notice, sent earlier this week to North and East corporations, said the civic bodies were asked to issue public notice and inform owners of malls and hospitals that levying of parking charges is illegal and actions will be taken against violators. “Till date no action has been initiated,” it reads.

The notice attached parking slips of popular malls in Vasant Kunj and Saket. East corporation commissioner Ranbir Singh said the civic body has already initiated the process and soon a public notice will be issued. Leader of opposition in South Corporation Parveen Kumar said, “I wonder how most malls and hospitals are charging for parking.”

Member of standing committee Bhupendar Gupta, who had got portions of certain malls sealed three months ago, said, “These malls got the maps passed through MCDs and it is clearly stated that they will build extra floors when they do not use basements for commercial activities.”

North and South Corporation commissioners PK Goel and Madhup Vyas could not be reached for comment despite repeated phone calls.

