AAP leader Ashish Khetan’s security enhanced: Police tells HC

AAP leader Ashish Khetan. (Express archive photo/ Harsha Vadlamani ) AAP leader Ashish Khetan. (Express archive photo/ Harsha Vadlamani )

The Delhi High Court was Thursday told by the city police that AAP leader Ashish Khetan, who has alleged death threat from right-wing outfits, has been provided enhanced security cover round the clock. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was informed by the Delhi police that the police station concerned and the beat and patrolling staff have also been sensitised to remain vigilant in an around the office of the leader.

“With a view to improve the security cover provided to Ashish Khetan, two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) have been provided to him round the clock with effect from January 4 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District,” the Delhi Police said in its affidavit filed through additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan.

The matter was listed for further hearing on April 17.

The Delhi Police enhanced his security after the leader on December 12 last year had complained that the PSO stayed with him from 8 am to 8 pm only and took off on Sundays.

Khetan has sought framing of guidelines to be adopted by the probe agencies to deal with such complaints. Following this, the bench had asked the Centre to place before it the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs on provision of security to persons apprehending threat to their safety.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to interfere in the matter and transferred the plea to the high court. Khetan had moved the apex court on May 24, 2017 and had sought protection alleging threats.

He had said that on May 9 last year, he had received a threat letter written in Hindi at his office stating that his death was imminent. “The language and content of this letter is similar to the threatening article published by Sanatan Prabhat against Narendra Dabholkar, both before and after he was killed.

“The threat is a chilling reminder of the growing confidence of the anti-national and fascist forces who want to exterminate all dissenting voices,” the plea has alleged.

Khetan, who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, had sought a ban on right-wing organisation, Sanatan Sanstha, and a CBI probe monitored by the court into the alleged death threat.

